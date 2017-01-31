ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Children create their own fairytale at Navy Pier castle exhibit

The "Once upon a castle" exhibit is open at Navy Pier. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new exhibit at Navy Pier called "Once Upon a Castle" allows children to create their own fairytales.

There is no script so children can use their imaginations at the castle exhibit at the Chicago Children's Museum.

"While many children have some experiences about what a castle is and some of the things that might happen in a castle ... This is a place where they can really come up with their own stories and play out many different roles," Natalie Bartoli, vice president of Chicago Children's Museum programming.

Costumes are provided and the children quickly dissolve into their favorite medieval characters. There are princess dresses and swords, among other things, to pick from.
The exhibit is open to all ages.

Keepers of this castle said they are staying much longer than usual.

"While fifteen or twenty minutes might be a typical time at an exhibit ... We've found families are staying here for half an hour or an hour just really playing out their stories," Bartoli said.

For more information about "Once Upon a Castle,": visit http://www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org/index.php/experience/once-upon-a-castle
