WINDY CITY LIVE

Chosen Few DJs, Sheree Hicks entertain WCL audience

EMBED </>More Videos

Chosen Few DJs and Sheree Hicks performed for the WCL audience Thursday. (WLS)

DJs from Chosen Few DJs spun all hour long Thursday, and Sheree Hicks gave a special performance.

You can catch these performers again at the Chosen Few DJs Festival on Saturday.
Details:
Event: 28th annual Chosen Few Picnic & Festival

Date: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Gates open at 7 a.m.

Location: 63rd and Hayes Drive, Jackson Park, Chicago
Guest performers: Ralphi Rosario of the Hot Mix 5, Terisa Griffin, Sheree Hicks, and Chuck Roberts of In The Beginning There Was Jack, plus the Basement Boys (DJ Spen, Karizma, and Teddy Douglas). And of course, performances by the hosts, the Chosen Few DJs: Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, and Mike Dunn

Tickets: General admission tickets are available online and at the gate. A limited number of VIP tickets are available online only. CHOSENFEWDJS.COM

Follow Chosen Few DJs on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. You can follow Sheree Hicks on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicfestivalWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Metropolitan Peace Academy works to reduce Chicago violence
franklyHANK: "The Cher Show," Netflix & Laugh, Hugh Jackman
Wakandacon to bring 'Black Panther' to life in Chicago
Spend or Save: Richard Roeper lists the best and worst movies of 2018 so far
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
franklyHANK: "The Cher Show," Netflix & Laugh, Hugh Jackman
Wakandacon to bring 'Black Panther' to life in Chicago
4th of July fireworks 2018 displays in Chicago area
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Girl, teen critically hurt in Sheridan lightning strike; woman struck in Loop
Scott Pruitt: Controversies surrounding the EPA administrator
Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head
Man fatally shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park identified
Chicago Weather: Storms developing south and west of city
Fireworks explosion near Mexico City kills 19, injures 31
Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company
Naperville Ribfest temporarily closed due to storm Thursday
Show More
Alleged gang leader's order led to innocent teen's stabbing death, police say
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside
Mom accused of selling 7-year-old son
Teeny tiny quadruplets head home on 4th of July, a month after birth
More News