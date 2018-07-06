ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Brown arrested after concert in Florida

This booking photo provided by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Chris Brown. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --
Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.
