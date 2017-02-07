ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63

Christie Brinkley attends the 30th FN Achievement Awards, presented by Footwear News, at IAC Headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63 and this time she's appearing with her two daughters.

Brinkley will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

In an Instagram post, Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date."



Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2017 Oscars: Nominees gather at annual luncheon
'Bachelor' Nick worries he won't find love, contemplates leaving show
Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Northwestern investigates reports of drugging, sexual assault
South Elgin school supports boy recovering from alleged beating
Woman, 5-month-old son missing from Antioch
Senate Dems Hold All-Night Floor Session to Protest DeVos
Inside the CPD's revamped new officer training
Waukegan HS basketball player killed in crash
White House releases list of 'under-reported terrorist attacks'
Show More
Thief caught on cameras stealing from Skokie van
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
Serial child rape suspect is 'real life boogeyman,' DA says
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Army veteran faces possible deportation to Mexico
More News
Photos
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
More Photos