Christkindlmarket returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago holiday tradition is back, and brining changes for 2017. The Christkindlmarket Chicago gives visitors a festive shopping experience November 17-December 24 in Daley Plaza. Along with hand-crafted gifts, the market is also famous for its warm cup of Glühwein (hot spiced wine), which is served in the popular collectable souvenir mug. More than 60 vendors feature holiday ornaments, nutcrackers, cuckoo-clocks, toys, jewelry and much more. Christkindlmarket Chicago hosts an estimated million visitors each year from around the Chicagoland area, nation, and the world. This year, you can also enjoy Christkindlmarket European holiday villages in Naperville, and for the first time at the Park at Wrigley outside of Wrigley Field. Maren Biester Priebe from German American Events, LLC and Frank Baz-Dolle from Frank's Ornament House joined ABC 7 live from Daley Plaza to talk about the holiday fun.
Event: Christkindlmarket Chicago
Date: November 17 - December 24, 2017
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri-Sat
Address: 50 W. Washington, Chicago IL 60601
Admission: FREE
Come down to the Christkindlmarket Chicago on Daley Plaza, The Christkindlmarket Naperville at Naper Settlement or The Christkindlmarket Park at Wrigley at the Park at Wrigley, right outside Wrigley Field.
Link: www.Christkindlmarket.com