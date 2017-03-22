'Circus 1903' stops at Oriental Theatre

The circus is in town! Well, the Broadway version of the circus, which takes us back to the circus circa 1903 - when it was in its golden age.From high-wire thrills to contortionists to acrobats and musicians - this circus is complete. They even have elephants - but they are not live, they are brought to life through the magic of puppetry by the team that brought "War Horse" to life.WHAT: Circus 1903 - The Golden Age of CircusWHEN: March 21-26, 2017WHERE: Oriental Theatre in Chicago