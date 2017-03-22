WINDY CITY LIVE

'Circus 1903' stops at Oriental Theatre

'Circus 1903' comes to Oriental Theatre in Chicago. (WLS)

The circus is in town! Well, the Broadway version of the circus, which takes us back to the circus circa 1903 - when it was in its golden age.

From high-wire thrills to contortionists to acrobats and musicians - this circus is complete. They even have elephants - but they are not live, they are brought to life through the magic of puppetry by the team that brought "War Horse" to life.

WHAT: Circus 1903 - The Golden Age of Circus
WHEN: March 21-26, 2017

WHERE: Oriental Theatre in Chicago
