Clinton Kelly holds book signing in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --You've seen him on the Emmy-Winning ABC show "The Chew," now Clinton Kelly is bringing his wit and humor to Chicago to talk about his hilarious new book: "I Hate Everyone, Except You." Clinton isn't writing about cooking, crafting, clothes. Instead, he's offering readers a smart, funny, honest, charming, and opinionated book of original essays. Clinton reveals unknown secrets about himself and his ability to navigate the stickiest of situations.
You can meet Clinton during at book signing at the Barnes & Noble at DePaul University Bookstore on Saturday, January 14, 2017 beginning at 2:00 p.m. You can also pick up your copy of "I Hate Everyone, Except You" at bookstores everywhere and online. Clinton Kelly joined ABC 7 before the event to talk about his book and how excited he is to be in Chicago.
Barnes & Noble at DePaul University Bookstore
Date: January 14, 2017
Hours: 2:00 PM
Address: 1 East Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60614
Admission: Free
http://www.Clintonkelly.com
http://www.simonandschuster.com/books/I-Hate-Everyone-Except-You/Clinton-Kelly/9781476776934