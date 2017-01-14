ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Clinton Kelly holds book signing in Chicago
EMBED </>More News Videos

You've seen him on the Emmy-Winning ABC show "The Chew," now Clinton Kelly is bringing his wit and humor to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You've seen him on the Emmy-Winning ABC show "The Chew," now Clinton Kelly is bringing his wit and humor to Chicago to talk about his hilarious new book: "I Hate Everyone, Except You." Clinton isn't writing about cooking, crafting, clothes. Instead, he's offering readers a smart, funny, honest, charming, and opinionated book of original essays. Clinton reveals unknown secrets about himself and his ability to navigate the stickiest of situations.

You can meet Clinton during at book signing at the Barnes & Noble at DePaul University Bookstore on Saturday, January 14, 2017 beginning at 2:00 p.m. You can also pick up your copy of "I Hate Everyone, Except You" at bookstores everywhere and online. Clinton Kelly joined ABC 7 before the event to talk about his book and how excited he is to be in Chicago.
Barnes & Noble at DePaul University Bookstore
Date: January 14, 2017
Hours: 2:00 PM
Address: 1 East Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60614
Admission: Free

http://www.Clintonkelly.com
http://www.simonandschuster.com/books/I-Hate-Everyone-Except-You/Clinton-Kelly/9781476776934
Related Topics:
entertainmentbookscommunityLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
2 Minute Warning: Issa Rae
Chris Tucker visits WCL
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CPD working on reforms after DOJ report
2 Chicago shooting suspects arrested in Burr Ridge after chase
Police: 4 killed, 6 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
Boy, 17, critically wounded in shooting at Little Village restaurant
Labels on 'Don's Johns' port-a-potties covered for Trump's inauguration
Murder warrant issued for son of slain congressional aide
Show More
3 Officers Facing Administrative Charges in Tamir Rice Case
Weekend Watch: DOJ report on Chicago police abuses
Cure your winter blues at the Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show
PUSH Excel Scholarship Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Looking for adventure at the All-Canada Show
More News
Top Video
CPD working on reforms after DOJ report
Cure your winter blues at the Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show
PUSH Excel Scholarship Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video