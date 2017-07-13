ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Coldplay fan in wheelchair gets the thrill of a lifetime

A Coldplay fan gets the thrill of a lifetime when the crowd picks him up in his wheelchair and ushers him towards the stage. (WPVI)

DUBLIN --
A Coldplay fan got the thrill of a lifetime at a show in Dublin, Ireland when he was lifted by the crowd in his wheelchair and crowd-surfed his way towards the stage.

When frontman Chris Martin saw the fan approaching him, he quickly moved equipment out of the way and pulled the fan's wheelchair onto the stage.

The video, which was posted to Coldplay's official Youtube page, shows Martin introducing the fan to the crowd and the pair improvising a song about Dublin, with the fan accompanying Chris on the harmonica.
