Comedian Jeff Garlin in New Netflix Movie "Handsome"

Chicago native and star of ABC's "The Goldbergs" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Jeff Garlin is back! (WLS)

Chicago native and star of ABC's "The Goldbergs" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Jeff Garlin is back! He's in town to promote his latest project, a detective comedy film titled "Handsome." He co-wrote, directed and stars in the film about L.A. homicide detective Gene Handsome (Garlin) who tries to make sense of his life as he solves crime. He's really good at one of those. The film has been picked up by Netflix.

Part two of Windy City Live's sit down with comedian Jeff Garlin.



Jeff is hosting a screening of "Handsome" at the Music Box Theatre

Thursday, April 13 - 7 p.m.
Benefits the Ryan Banks Academy

For tickets and info:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jeff-garlin-handsome-movie-screening-to-benefit-ryan-banks-academy-tickets-32692015699

"Handsome" official trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmU2Hq8AsYY

You can see Jeff LIVE this Friday and Saturday at Zanies in Rosemont! For more information and tickets visit the Zanies.com website here:
http://www.zanies.com/rosemont/event/intimate-evening-jeff-garlin-8-pm/
