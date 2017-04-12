Comedian Jeff Garlin in New Netflix Movie "Handsome"

Jeff is hosting a screening of "Handsome" at the Music Box Theatre
Thursday, April 13 - 7 p.m.
Benefits the Ryan Banks Academy
For tickets and info:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jeff-garlin-handsome-movie-screening-to-benefit-ryan-banks-academy-tickets-32692015699
"Handsome" official trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmU2Hq8AsYY
You can see Jeff LIVE this Friday and Saturday at Zanies in Rosemont! For more information and tickets visit the Zanies.com website here:
http://www.zanies.com/rosemont/event/intimate-evening-jeff-garlin-8-pm/