Comedian Jeff Garlin in New Netflix Movie "Handsome"

Chicago native and star of ABC's "The Goldbergs" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Jeff Garlin is back! He's in town to promote his latest project, a detective comedy film titled "Handsome." He co-wrote, directed and stars in the film about L.A. homicide detective Gene Handsome (Garlin) who tries to make sense of his life as he solves crime. He's really good at one of those. The film has been picked up by Netflix.Jeff is hosting a screening of "Handsome" at the Music Box TheatreThursday, April 13 - 7 p.m.Benefits the Ryan Banks AcademyFor tickets and info:"Handsome" official trailer:You can see Jeff LIVE this Friday and Saturday at Zanies in Rosemont! For more information and tickets visit the Zanies.com website here: