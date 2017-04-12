ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedians, celebrities mourn Charlie Murphy following his death

Charlie Murphy poses at the 7th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, 2007. (Matt Sayles/AP)

Comedians, actors and more paid their respects to Charlie Murphy, who passed away from leukemia on April 12. The comedian was best known for his contributions to the sketch series Chappelle's Show and for being the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy.

"Darkness. Goodbye Charlie. Damn."

"This is a text message that Charlie sent us from a recent @comedygetdown Show @realdlhughley @cedtheentertainer " Great seeing you guys and living the magic last night. Great show brothers!!!!! ( I'm heartbroken at the passing of our brother Charlie . In relationships you never want to leave anything unsaid , our conversations before shows and after shows we all told each other and Charlie how we felt ! Keep his family in your thoughts and in your prayers and keep a space for Charlie in you're heart #Chingon I love you Charlie .#CHARLIEMURPHY"
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathstelevision
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Program Note: Wednesday April 12, 2017
J Geils Band leader, 80's rockstar, dies at 71
David Letterman's mom, Dorothy Mengering, dies at 95
Wrigley Field shows David Ross dance during rain delay
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
United CEO apologizes to passenger dragged off flight
9 cases of rat lungworm disease confirmed on Maui
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
Charlie Murphy dead at 57 from leukemia
Police: Woman kills sister, mom, 2 men, self
Feds: Chicago pair wanted to fly ISIS flag atop White House
Teen charged in parents' murder to go free on bond
Show More
Man arrested after alleged broken wrist, slashing over wrong McDonald's order
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
VIDEO: Violent confrontation outside Gizmo's Fun Factory in Orland Park
Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired couple to kill son
IPRA video shows woman fighting employees before police fatally shot her
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos