Concert, CD release in Downers Grove

World renowned harp-guitar musician Muriel Anderson is returning to her hometown of Downers Grove for a special concert in celebration of her latest album.On November 25, 2017, Anderson will unveil "ECLIPSE" while performing at Downers Grove High School. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Anderson's special guest will be singer and guitarist Michael Kelsey. Anderson visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios for a preview of her upcoming performance.Date: Saturday November 25, 2017, 8 p.m.Address: Downers Grove North High School Auditorium, 4436 N. Main Street, Downers GroveAdmission/ Ticket Prices: $22 adv/$25 door, $15/$17 students (through high school) and seniors (65+),Available: at Anderson's Bookshop, Tobias Music, online: MurielAnderson.com and at the door