ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Concert, CD release in Downers Grove

EMBED </>More Videos

World renowned harp-guitar musician Muriel Anderson is returning to her hometown of Downers Grove for a special concert in celebration of her latest album. (WLS)

CHCIAGO (WLS) --
World renowned harp-guitar musician Muriel Anderson is returning to her hometown of Downers Grove for a special concert in celebration of her latest album.

On November 25, 2017, Anderson will unveil "ECLIPSE" while performing at Downers Grove High School. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Anderson's special guest will be singer and guitarist Michael Kelsey. Anderson visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios for a preview of her upcoming performance.
Muriel Anderson's Saturday-After-Thanksgiving Concert & CD release celebration
Date: Saturday November 25, 2017, 8 p.m.
Address: Downers Grove North High School Auditorium, 4436 N. Main Street, Downers Grove

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $22 adv/$25 door, $15/$17 students (through high school) and seniors (65+),
Available: at Anderson's Bookshop, Tobias Music, online: MurielAnderson.com and at the door
http://www.murielanderson.com/dg
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive music
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Christkindlmarket returns to Chicago
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga split
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
Man tied up, robbed in his Lincoln Park home
Man charged after off-duty CPD officer stabbed in South Shore
Police: Man charged after bumping erect penis against woman at Midway CTA stop
Car crashes into Cook County squad car after shooting on South Side
LaVar Ball downplays Trump role in getting son released in China, prompting response
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man, 32, charged in murder of Mokena bartender
Show More
David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' superstar, in critical condition with organ failure
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner
Register now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
Most dangerous places to drive for Thanksgiving
More News
Top Video
Shots fired in attempted robbery on Green Line train in South Loop
Car crashes into Cook County squad car after shooting on South Side
Register now for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video