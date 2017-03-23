Cooper Hefner, producer Stephen David talk new docu-series

CHICAGO --Playboy's chief creative Officer, Cooper Hefner, and Emmy-Award winning executive producer, Stephen David, stopped by Windy City LIVE to chat about their new Amazon Prime Video docuseries, "American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story."
Both were in town for the Chicago International Television Festival, where the film screened this week.
Cooper Hefner's father, Hugh Hefner, 90, was raised in Chicago and launched the Playboy magazine in the city.
"American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story" premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.
For more information about the Chicago International Television Festival: chicagofilmfestival.com/television-festival/
To watch the "American Playboy" trailer, please visit: amazon.com/American-Playboy-Hefner-Introduction-Cooper
For more information about Cooper Hefner and Playboy: playboyenterprises.com
For more information about Stephen David: stephendavidentertainment.com