SUPER BOWL 51

Could Lady Gaga perform from the roof of NRG?
EMBED </>More News Videos

Could Lady Gaga perform the Super Bowl halftime show from the roof of NRG Stadium? (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HOUSTON --
We all know Lady Gaga as a pusher of boundaries, and during her Super Bowl 51 halftime show, the sky's the limit!

Gaga is hoping to be the first halftime performer to stage a performance on the roof, new reports indicate. We haven't yet confirmed if Gaga will be able to ascend to the top of NRG Stadium, but official rehearsals at the venue begin in two weeks.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's most iconic looks through the years
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Meanwhile, Gaga posted a video on Instagram on Monday showing how she turned her backyard performance space into a mini NRG Stadium, complete with a large white tent and practice stage:



Halftime show sponsor Pepsi also posted a sneak peak into Gaga's thinking behind her performance on Twitter:

Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsSuper Bowl 51lady gagaNRG parku.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SUPER BOWL 51
10 dream homes we wished were ours in 2016
Report: Adele turns down Super Bowl offer
New England Patriots exit NFL draft as betting favorite to win Super Bowl LI
More Super Bowl 51
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
franklyHANK: Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin ...Oh My!
2 Minute Warning: Anthony Anderson
Audience member tries to 'Break the Bank'
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Obama commutes sentence for convicted conspirator Oscar Lopez-Rivera
3 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence
School bus rolls over on I-294 after driver suffers seizure
Bill would let women sue doctors who perform their abortions
1 questioned after woman found dead in Glendale Heights home
Report: Garry McCarthy issued subpoena in Jackson divorce
Show More
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
94-year-old woman graduates from college with 4.0 GPA
CTA Red Line trains rerouted due to small fire
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Teen killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to lonely; mom boyfriend charged
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicagoans travel to inauguration to protest, celebrate
3 young female wrestlers dominate mat at Chicago high school
Gov. Rauner pledges Chicago State overhaul
More Video