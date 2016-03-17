ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after having stroke

In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Country music legend Loretta Lynn remains hospitalized after having a stroke, a publicist said Saturday.

Sony Music publicist Maria Malta said nothing has changed from information posted on Lynn's website.

The website says the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted to a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Malta confirmed that Lynn is still in the hospital.

Lynn's website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Lynn's sister, the Grammy-winning singer Crystal Gayle, said in a statement emailed by her publicist, "Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. She's a strong woman and I know she'll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery."

Born a Kentucky coal miner's daughter, Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," ''You Ain't Woman Enough," ''The Pill," and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences as a young wife and mother from poor Appalachia.

Her 1977 autobiography was made into a popular movie that brought an Oscar for Sissy Spacek's portrayal of the singer. More recently, Lynn won two Grammy Awards in 2005 for her album "Van Lear Rose."

She continues to tour and record regularly, but had to postpone shows last year after suffering injuries in a fall that required surgery. She is set to release a new album this August, called "Wouldn't It Be Great," and she will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also in August.

One of the icons of country music, Lynn blazed a trail as a strong-willed singer and songwriter who wrote honest, and at times frank, songs about sex, divorce, cheating and even birth control.

She had six children with her husband of 48 years, O.V. "Moonie" Lynn, who died in 1996.
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldsingingstrokeTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Next on Windy City LIVE
Chicago Park District's 'Night Out in the Parks' kicks off
Kenya Moore talks 'Real Housewives' season finale
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Boy, 5, hospitalized after being pulled from Hyatt Regency McCormick Place pool
Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
Texas Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Police: 6 North Side cell phone stores burglarized Friday
Show More
What to do if your mattress is causing you misery
Chicago Park District to turn on Buckingham Fountain Saturday
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled
'Run to Remember' commemorates fallen Chicago police officers
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos