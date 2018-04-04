Today's Top Stories
WINDY CITY LIVE
Country singer Shawn Lacy performs
Country singer Shawn Lacy performed Tuesday on WCL. (WLS)
wcl
Wednesday, April 04, 2018 07:21AM
Rising country singer Shawn Lacy joined us to perform his song "Flipside."
For more information, visit:
http://shawnlacy.com/
