  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
WINDY CITY LIVE

Country singer Shawn Lacy performs

EMBED </>More Videos

Country singer Shawn Lacy performed Tuesday on WCL. (WLS)

Rising country singer Shawn Lacy joined us to perform his song "Flipside."

For more information, visit: http://shawnlacy.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVElive music
WINDY CITY LIVE
Celebrity hair stylist shares spring trends
Baconfest Chicago to be held April 6-7
Chicago's Vixen talks about RuPaul's Drag Race
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3-D printing exhibit sparks creativity at Museum of Science and Industry
Chicago's Vixen talks about RuPaul's Drag Race
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man shot by U of C police responding to burglary report
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads
Memphis commemorating MLK on 50th anniversary of his assassination
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
Influenza B: Different strain of flu hits Chicago area
Security cameras capture attempted break-in in Irving Park
2 bodies found in New Chicago home under investigation
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured after pedestrians struck in Avondale parking lot
Motorola marks 45 years of mobile phone calls
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Bill aims to protect consumers from unregulated energy suppliers
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
More News
Top Video
Man shot by U of C police responding to burglary report
Memphis commemorating MLK on 50th anniversary of his assassination
Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads
Security cameras capture attempted break-in in Irving Park
More Video