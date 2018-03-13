ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47 in South Carolina

Rapper Craig Mack is seen in the music video for his 1994 hit "Flava in Ya Ear." (Bad Boy Records)

WALTERBORO, S.C. --
Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit "Flava in Ya Ear" has died in South Carolina.

Colleton County Corner Richard Harvey says the 47-year-old Mack died at his home in Walterboro around 9 p.m. Monday. Harvey said it appeared Mack died of natural causes.

The Long Island, New York, native at one time was part of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, which released his first album, "Project: Funk da World," anchored by "Flava in Ya Ear," which was nominated for a Grammy. His follow-up single, "Get Down" went gold.

After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, "Operation: Get Down" in 1997 but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

DJ Scratch said on Instagram that Mack formerly handled his turntable setups and breakdowns.

