Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter talk 'Incredibles 2'

'Incredibles 2' premieres Friday. (WLS)

In the new Disney Pixar movie "Incredibles 2," audiences catch up with the Incredibles family.

Being a superhero is still outlawed, but a telecommunications giant and his sister, voiced by Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener, hatch a plan to make people love superheroes again. They enlist Elastigirl, played by Holly Hunter, to be the face of the campaign, leaving Mr. Incredible, played by Craig T. Nelson, at home to take care of the kids.

Mark DeCarlo got a chance to sit down with Nelson and Hunter.

"Incredibles 2" opens on June 15th. For more information, click here.
