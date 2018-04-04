  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Events from Memphis, TN on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of MLK
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' star Vincent Rodriguez III

Vincent Rodriguez III plays Josh on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." (WLS)

The CW's quirky, funny and musical series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" just finished its third season, and the popular series is going on the road.

With over 100 songs, the cast is crossing the country with the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live" tour, which stops in Chicago Wednesday night for a sold-out show at the Vic Theatre.

Vincent Rodriguez III, who plays Josh and is the focus of the "crazy" ex, visited WCL to talk about the show and tour.

For more about the CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," visit: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/crazy-ex-girlfriend/

For more information about the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live" tour at the Vic Theatre, CLICK HERE.

For more about Vincent Rodriguez III, visit: http://www.vrodrigueziii.com/index.html
