CTU considering May Day action after CPS threatens to cut short school year

The Chicago Teachers Union is considering taking action on May Day - May 1 - in response to the Chicago Public Schools funding crisis that has the district considering cutting the school year 13 days short.As CTU delegate arrived for their monthly meeting, the thorny issue of a strike may be back on the table."We are voting tonight to open a discussion period in our union in which we talk about ways to respond to the crisis in CPS," said CTU president Karen Lewis at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.CTU leaders said the Delegates will vote on whether they want to discuss a possible one-day strike on May 1, May Day. The vote comes as Chicago Public Schools is considering shortening the school year by 13 days as they face a $215 million budget gap.The potential shortened school year and potential pay cut would come after a series of other compromises from teachers."If the board goes ahead with the threat of canceling three weeks of school we would view their actions as a massive violation of our contract and that would provoke a strike," Lewis said.In 2016 CTU members held a one day strike on April 1 amid contentious contract negotiations/ CPS maintained it was an illegal strike and any other job action would also be illegal. The spokeswoman for CPS issued a statement saying:"The Governor's $215 million cut blew a hole in the CPS budget that is forcing painful choices, and we should all work to avoid students losing days of instruction and teachers losing days of pay. We hope that all Chicagoans can stand united against Gov. Rauner's racially discriminatory funding, which is at the root of CPS' funding challenges."If the delegates approve the discussions, they wouldn't be finalized until April when the union would vote on a one-day strike.Lewis said the idea for a May Day action trickled up to union leadership from CTU members, and she noted that is an international day to celebrate laborers and unionists.