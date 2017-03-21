ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cubs' David Ross ties for 3rd place in 'DWTS' season premiere

David Ross and his partner danced to "Go Cubs Go." (WLS)

LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
Chicago Cub David Ross rounded the bases in the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom Monday night and readied for another championship season.

Ross, who tied for third place, danced to "Go Cubs Go" during the season premiere.

"That's the most fun I've had since right around Nov. 2," Ross said.

Chicago's own Mr. T is tackling the competition with his ''A-Team'' attitude.



He also Skyped with his former playmates.

"Listen I feel like I was done crying over baseball stuff and those guys...I almost shed a tear knowing how busy they are and I don't forget what it's like to be in the middle of spring training," Ross said.

What's next?

"I'm gonna talk to you like I would in baseball. We're gonna enjoy this win and then tomorrow, we'll worry about next week tomorrow," he told ABC7.

Another Chicagoan, Mr. T, donned bling and jumped out of an A-Team van during his DWTS performance.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles topped the leader board.

How did she feel about the win?

"You had to wait until the bitter end but you really knocked it," she said. "It was super exciting."

DWTS airs 7 p.m. Mondays on ABC7.
