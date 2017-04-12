  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Trump's news conference with the NATO Secretary General - around 3PM
Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg in indie film "Landline"

Retired Cubs superstar and baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg stops by WCL to talk about the Cubs, and his latest role in a movie. (WLS)

Retired Cubs superstar and baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg stops by WCL to talk about the Cubs, and his latest role in the indie film "Landline" which was shot right here in Chicago. Downers Grove comedian/actor Matthew Aaron, who wrote, directed and stars in the film joins him to tell us stories about how he got Ryne involved in the film. "Landline" is available On Demand from all cable providers, as well as on DirecTV and Dish Network, and Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, Sling TV, Vudu, Xbox - Microsoft Movies and YouTube.

Part two of our interview with Ryne Sandberg and the director of his new independent movie.


See more about the movie of their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/LandlinetheFilm/
Trailer for "Landline"
