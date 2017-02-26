OSCARS

Daily Herald film critic talks Oscar predictions

EMBED </>More News Videos

Daily Herald film critic, Dan Gire, stopped by ABC 7 to talk about his Oscar predictions. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Daily Herald film critic, Dan Gire, stopped by ABC 7 to talk about his Oscar predictions.

You can read the full story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, February 26, 2017, or online at dailyherald.com.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdaily heraldOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OSCARS
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Newsviews: Suburban student's connection to 'Hidden Figures'
Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity
Red Carpet Recipes for an Oscar party
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Newsviews: Suburban student's connection to 'Hidden Figures'
Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity
Film Independent Spirit Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 young girls killed, 4 injured in Woodlawn fire
Bill Paxton dies at 61
4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership
Police: Car plows into Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans; 28 hurt
Police: 3 dead, 9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Police Taser naked woman running with Ky HS track team
Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity
Show More
Chicago high school teaches disabled students real life skills
Brown Sons Empowered book club launches
Red Carpet Recipes for an Oscar party
Students excited for WE Day
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chair
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Suburban student's connection to 'Hidden Figures'
2 girls killed in Woodlawn fire
Oscar viewing party for Variety Children's Charity
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video