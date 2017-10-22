Dare to be scared in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --People looking for a good scare this Halloween season need to look no further than Morton Grove. The House of Torment (http://www.houseoftormentchicago.com) invites those brave enough to enter to an all out scream fest. Featuring two new themes: The Swarm and Nightmare High the House of Torment takes visitors on a journey through a 40,000 square foot of frights. Dozens of monsters and ghouls seemingly come from out of the walls to terrify unsuspecting guests. Tickets range from $19.99 to $32.99 depending on the day of the week. Bryan Kopp, the general manager for House of Torment, joined ABC 7 live with a few ghoulish guests to preview the haunted fun inside.
Event: House of Torment
Date: Now through October 31 plus November 3 and 4.
Hours: Evening hours, vary by date
Address: 8240 North Austin Avenue, Morton Grove, Illinois 60053
Admission: $19.99 to $32.99 plus tax, depending of day of the week
Plus $10 Fast Pass upgrade with a limited wait reservation in a one-hour timeslot;
$20 Skip The Line upgrade with no wait and a reserved entry time.
Free Parking
Links: http://www.houseoftormentchicago.com
Zombie Apocalypse Live at House of Torment: http://zombieapocalypselive.com/chicago/
Social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/houseoftormentchicago
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TormentChicago
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tormentchicago/