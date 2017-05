Actor Dave Bautista plays 'Drax' in Marvel Studio's latest film and he chats with Ryan about whether or not his muscles seen in the film are real.Ryan also sat down with director James Gunn who talked about his admiration for veteran actor Kurt Russell and hear why he, Chris Pratt and Kurt Russell bonded while shooting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.""GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2" IS IN THEATERS FRIDAY.