David Ross, Mr. T get set for DWTS season premiere

By
LOS ANGELES (WLS) --
Chicago's own Mr. T is tackling the competition with his "A-Team" attitude.

He's partnered with two-time winner Kym Herjavec.

"My character gonna come out, my 'A-Team' gonna come out," Mr. T said. "I say I pity the other competition, they dared me, them fools ain't got a chance."

He's a hero to plenty of us in Chicago. But David Ross is also a big fan of his competitor.

"I grew up watching Mr. T on the 'A-Team!'" Ross said.

Ross has spent his career in uniform, so what about the "wardrobe" change?

"I have not seen my costume, but I've heard it's gonna be a little tight and got some bling on it," he said. "I think there's gonna be a lot of different colors this season I'm not used to wearing, but I'm comfortable in my own skin. I'm excited about it all."

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was at a Chicago area church recently, just after rehearsals started.

"I already have blisters, and my feet feel like they're on fire," she said. "So it's very different 'cause we're dancing in heels. And for 13 years, I've been running around the gym like I'm Tarzan barefoot, so very different."

The gymnast spent her teens in training, and her new dance partner is a game changer.

"Sasha is the very first boy I've ever danced with!" she laughed.
