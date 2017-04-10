  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold

Take a look at David Ross with his latest teammate at Wrigley Field - Lindsay Arnold! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Take a look at David Ross with his latest teammate at Wrigley Field - Lindsay Arnold!

But they won't be watching the Cubs play their home opener Monday night. Instead, they'll be "Dancing with the Stars!"

But David is using memories of his championship season to inspire his Viennese waltz and score big in the ballroom.

You can watch "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night at 7 p.m. on ABC7, followed by "Quantico" at 9 p.m. Then get the latest weather, news and sports on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
