David Ross to perform 'Go Cubs Go' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

PHOTOS: 'Dancing with the Stars' Full Cast
The retired Cubs catcher will perform a quickstep to Steve Goodman's "Go Cubs Go" as his first routine with professional partner Lindsay Arnold, ABC announced Tuesday.
Ross and Arnold have been training in his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida. He told Us Weekly that being the first baseball player to compete on the show is "really, really cool and scary in the same breath."
"I think there are bigger stars, so many other guys in baseball that they could have picked," Ross told Us Weekly. "But I think it says a lot about the team I was on and how much America loved the team. To put me in this situation, a guy who's been a backup catcher his entire career, basically, and all of a sudden I'm on DWTS... I'm not a special player at all, but I've been on some special teams with some special people. I have so many people to thank for it, including my teammates, so I'm trying to represent that group the best I can - that's how I'm kind of looking at it.
You can watch the two-hour premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.