ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

David Ross to perform 'Go Cubs Go' on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Chicago Cubs' David Ross (3) is congratulated by John Lackey after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

David Ross may be trading the ballgame for the ballroom, but Cubs fans won't want to miss his performance on the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" next week.

PHOTOS: 'Dancing with the Stars' Full Cast

The retired Cubs catcher will perform a quickstep to Steve Goodman's "Go Cubs Go" as his first routine with professional partner Lindsay Arnold, ABC announced Tuesday.

Ross and Arnold have been training in his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida. He told Us Weekly that being the first baseball player to compete on the show is "really, really cool and scary in the same breath."


"I think there are bigger stars, so many other guys in baseball that they could have picked," Ross told Us Weekly. "But I think it says a lot about the team I was on and how much America loved the team. To put me in this situation, a guy who's been a backup catcher his entire career, basically, and all of a sudden I'm on DWTS... I'm not a special player at all, but I've been on some special teams with some special people. I have so many people to thank for it, including my teammates, so I'm trying to represent that group the best I can - that's how I'm kind of looking at it.



You can watch the two-hour premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsChicago Cubs
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steppenwolf Theatre performs at state juvenile justice facilities
Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state
"Ask Michelle Anything" with Michelle Williams
Broadway in Chicago: The Naked Magicians
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deadline looms for auctions after Cook Co. property tax grace period shortened
Judge issues temporary restraining order against new Trump travel ban
Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with former teacher
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Man accidentally shot, killed at his birthday party
CPS students write open letter thanking Chance the Rapper
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Show More
Family sues CPS over wheelchair accessibility issue
Employers expect productivity drop during March Madness
Victim fakes his own death to catch ex-wife plotting murder-for-hire
Kim Foxx shares changes to help build community trust
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos