Deals & Steals on Wheels tour kicks off Monday

Tory Johnson brings WINDY CITY LIVE viewers an exclusive deal on a hot local company. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
You know Tory Johnson from Good Morning America's 'Deals & Steals' and she stopped by to give us a preview of deals coming to GMA Monday. Tory will be live in Maggie Daley Park May 1 at 5:45 AM with discounts on must-have items!

Deals to be featured on Good Morning America May 1:

1. INSPIRED GENERATIONS
2. AMAZING COSMETICS
3. BUCKET FEET
4. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL

To celebrate Good Morning America's Deals & Steals on Wheels tour kicking off Monday, May 1 in Chicago at Maggie Daley Park, Tory Johnson brought WINDY CITY LIVE viewers an exclusive deal on a hot local company.

Think Jerky's founder Ricky Hirsch was shocked to discover that most jerky products are pumped full of sugar, so he set out to create a jerky that's both healthy and delicious. Each flavor is crafted by a celebrity Chicago chef. Every bag is either 100% grass-fed beef or free-range turkey. No added hormones or antibiotics, gluten free and no nitrites. Each bag is 16g protein, 100 calories and only 6g carbs. Plus, half the salt and sugar as most jerky brands. Think Jerky may look familiar: It's sold in Starbucks stores nationwide.

THINK JERKY

Retail: $4.99 per bag
Exclusive Deal: $2.50 per bag
50% off
ThinkJerky.com
Promo code: GMA
Valid 4/28/17
