WINDY CITY LIVE

Deborah Cox performs in 'The Bodyguard' on stage

EMBED </>More News Videos

R&B star Deborah Cox (WLS)

Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Deborah Cox talked about her role in "The Bodyguard."

"The Bodyguard" plays at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting Tuesday through Feb. 12.

For tickets, visit: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/tickets/

EMBED More News Videos

R&B star Deborah Cox

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEtheater
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
'Peapod's Next Best' is Back!
Former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy on WCL
9-year-old 'Kid of Pop' Ziynne
Pillow Talk: The "best" man?
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jimmy Buffett returns to Wrigley; Huey Lewis & The News to open
'Bachelor' Nick breaks the rules with Rachel; makes a tough 2-on-1 decision
See the final trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast'
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
At least 50 killed, 300 shot in Chicago so far in January, CPD says
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
CPD supt. asks city to investigate fiancee's actions after traffic stop
Man trapped in SUV for 2 days after cliff crash
3rd teen sentenced in fatal beating of father of 12
Who will President Trump pick for Supreme Court?
Designer dogs stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
Show More
2M patio chairs recalled due to fall risk
Ikea to sell rugs made by Syrian refugees in 2019
Family dog killed in drive-by shooting
CTA Red Line trains resume subway service after fire on tracks
Caterpillar to move HQ from Peoria to Chicago area
More News
Top Video
Man trapped in SUV for 2 days after cliff crash
At least 50 killed, 300 shot in Chicago so far in January, CPD says
Who will President Trump pick for Supreme Court?
Restaurant robbed at gunpoint, food truck stolen
More Video