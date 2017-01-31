Today's Top Stories
WINDY CITY LIVE
Deborah Cox performs in 'The Bodyguard' on stage
R&B star Deborah Cox (WLS)
wcl
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 02:17PM
Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Deborah Cox talked about her role in "The Bodyguard."
"The Bodyguard" plays at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting Tuesday through Feb. 12.
For tickets, visit: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/tickets/
R&B star Deborah Cox
