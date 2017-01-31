Deborah Cox performs in 'The Bodyguard' on stage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1730147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> R&B star Deborah Cox

Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Deborah Cox talked about her role in "The Bodyguard.""The Bodyguard" plays at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting Tuesday through Feb. 12.For tickets, visit: http://www.broadwayinchicago.com/tickets/