ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dirty Dancing' opens at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

"Dirty Dancing" runs Tuesday through June 3 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. (WLS)

The 1980s classic "Dirty Dancing" opens Tuesday night to a sold-out crowd at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

You know the story. Johnny teaches Baby how to dance during a summer vacation with her family. The two fall in love despite challenges from her father. The music is also so recognizable.

Aaron Patrick Craven, who plays Johnny, and Kaleigh Courts, who plays Baby, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show, which runs through June 3.

Matinee and evening showings are available. Ticket start at $20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheater
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
Next on Windy City LIVE
Riders get stuck on one of Cedar Point's tallest roller coasters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CFD diver who died while searching for missing boater ID'd
9 killed in Chicago shootings over Memorial Day weekend
Hacked Ironman signs referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
41 animals found dead at Macomb pet store, police say
Starbucks stores to close for anti-bias training Tuesday afternoon
'Super drunk' dad abandons 2 young kids in ditch, undersheriff says
Car flips in Old Irving Park rollover crash
VIDEO: Police car collides with motorcyclist during traffic stop
Show More
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
Riders get stuck on one of Cedar Point's tallest roller coasters
Convicted sex offender caught masturbating, looking at porn at Riverside library
Chicago mob boss John 'No Nose' DiFronzo dead at 89
More News