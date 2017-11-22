Disney Pixar's 'Coco' star Gael Garcia Bernal

Disney Pixar's latest spectacular is an animated movie titled "Coco" which look at life, love and family.
This delightful look at a young boy trying to follow his dream that goes against the wishes of his family. In his journey, he finds that nothing is more important than family. During "Dia De Los Muertos" (Day of the Dead) the boy travels to the world of the dead where he meets Hector, a man who is forgotten by his family and holds the key to a major secret!
Gael Garcia Bernal, who is the voice of Hector, sat down with WCL's Mark DeCarlo to talk about the movie.
Disney Pixar's "Coco" opens Wednesday.
For more information, visit: http://movies.disney.com/coco
