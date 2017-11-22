WINDY CITY LIVE

Disney Pixar's 'Coco' star Gael Garcia Bernal

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney Pixar's "Coco" star Gael Garcia Bernal spoke to WCL about the new movie that opened on Wednesday. (WLS)

Disney Pixar's latest spectacular is an animated movie titled "Coco" which look at life, love and family.

This delightful look at a young boy trying to follow his dream that goes against the wishes of his family. In his journey, he finds that nothing is more important than family. During "Dia De Los Muertos" (Day of the Dead) the boy travels to the world of the dead where he meets Hector, a man who is forgotten by his family and holds the key to a major secret!

Gael Garcia Bernal, who is the voice of Hector, sat down with WCL's Mark DeCarlo to talk about the movie.

Disney Pixar's "Coco" opens Wednesday.

For more information, visit: http://movies.disney.com/coco
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEdisney
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Radio host Marianne Murciano
Small Business Saturday: Tips for shopping women-owned businesses with Tamika Maria Price
'My Block, My Hood, My City' founder Jahmal Cole has new book, surprise
2-Minute Warning: Hudson Yang, of 'Fresh off the Boat'
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Program Note: November 24, 2017 Jeopardy
2-Minute Warning: Hudson Yang, of 'Fresh off the Boat'
'Dancing with the Stars' has its Season 25 winner
David Cassidy dead at 67
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-Gage Park charter school teacher charged with sex abuse
Prosecutors: Man charged with ejaculating into co-worker's water bottles
Homeless man given thousands after using last $20 to help stranded woman
'Nap studio' opens in Chicago, offers 30 minutes for $20
Teen accused of running over, killing father of 2 who tried to break up fight
Dramatic footage shows escape, shooting of North Korean defector
Person armed with knife barricaded inside Chatham home
CTA proposes fare increase of 25 cents per ride
Show More
Veteran Chicago police officer cited for 62 rule violations
$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Chicago
Barrington woman charged for setting car on fire with flamethrower, police say
3 teens charged in South Side carjackings
Educational or inappropriate? Woman posts autopsy photos on social media
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Mole mapper app could be a lifesaver in detecting skin cancer
Columbia College students robbed in 5th incident near Grant Park
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 rescued
More Video