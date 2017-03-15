Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' star Dan Stevens talks with Ji

The much anticipated Disney live action version of "Beauty and the Beast" opens Friday and Ji got a chance to sit down with the stars to talk about the movie and the process.
Ji talked with the beast himself - Dan Stevens. He discussed his character and about his other major roles in "Downton Abbey" and "Legion."
To find out more about Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," visit: http://movies.disney.com/in-theaters
