Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' star Dan Stevens talks with Ji

"Beauty and the Beast" star Dan Stevens (WLS)

The much anticipated Disney live action version of "Beauty and the Beast" opens Friday and Ji got a chance to sit down with the stars to talk about the movie and the process.

Ji talked with the beast himself - Dan Stevens. He discussed his character and about his other major roles in "Downton Abbey" and "Legion."

To find out more about Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," visit: http://movies.disney.com/in-theaters
