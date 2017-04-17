  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cleveland police update search for Facebook murder suspect... shortly
WINDY CITY LIVE

Disney's 'Born in China' opens April 21

EMBED </>More News Videos

Disneynature's 'Born in China' opens April 21. (WLS)

Disneynature's "Born in China" takes viewers on a journey to remote environments to follow the stories of three animal families.

You'll see some of the most intimate moments to ever be captured in a film of a panda bear family, golden snub-nosed monkeys and a snow leopard raising her cubs.

The film opens in theaters on Friday.

For more information about the movie, visit:

www.Facebook.com/Disneynature
www.twitter.com/Disneynature

http://instagram.com/disneynature
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEdisneymovies
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
World-famous yogi Jessamyn Stanley visits Naperville bookstore
Chef Fabio Viviani cooks rigatoni sausage carbonara
International star Eugenio Derbez talks about 'How to be a Latin lover'
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
International star Eugenio Derbez talks about 'How to be a Latin lover'
Fans dress up as Charlie Chaplin on his 128th birthday
Next on Windy City LIVE
Affidavit: Doc prescribed Prince's oxycodone under another name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5-state manhunt underway for Cleveland Facebook murder suspect
45 shot, 2 fatally, in Easter weekend violence
Couple traveling for wedding says they were kicked off United flight
Suspect in custody after man fatally shot near CTA Red Line station
Killer of 94-year-old WWII veteran gets 54 years
Boy struck by racecar while celebrating birthday at track
$5 million winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Show More
Affidavit: Doc prescribed Prince's oxycodone under another name
2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Bridgeport
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Boy who died at rotating restaurant in Atlanta identified
'Hidden Figures,' 'La La Land' among free films at Millennium Park this summer
More News
Top Video
2 seriously injured in head-on Bridgeport crash
Suspect in custody after man fatally shot near CTA Red Line station
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook fatal shooting
Chicagoans celebrate Easter Sunday with Mass, egg rolls, bunnies
More Video