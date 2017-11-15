Disney's "Coco" co-director, animator Adrian Molina

The latest Disney Pixar treasure is "Coco" a story about life, love and the meaning of family.
This delightful look at a young boy trying to follow his dream that goes against the wishes of his family. In his journey, he finds that nothing is more important than family.
Co-Director Adrian Molina stopped by WCL to talk about the film.
Disney Pixar's "Coco" opens Thanksgiving.
Visit "Coco" website: http://movies.disney.com/coco
