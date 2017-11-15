WINDY CITY LIVE

Disney's "Coco" co-director, animator Adrian Molina

'Coco' co-director/animator Adrian Molina visited WCL on Nov. 15, 2017 to talk about his new film. (WLS)

The latest Disney Pixar treasure is "Coco" a story about life, love and the meaning of family.

This delightful look at a young boy trying to follow his dream that goes against the wishes of his family. In his journey, he finds that nothing is more important than family.

Co-Director Adrian Molina stopped by WCL to talk about the film.

Disney Pixar's "Coco" opens Thanksgiving.

Visit "Coco" website: http://movies.disney.com/coco
