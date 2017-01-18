WINDY CITY LIVE

'Divergent' author Veronica Roth talks about new book 'Carve the Mark'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Chicagoan Veronica Roth talked about her latest book titled "Carve the Mark." (WLS)

Chicagoan Veronica Roth, the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the "Divergent" series, talked about her latest book titled "Carve the Mark."

It's the first of two books that takes us to planets far away and explores the trouble between warring people. One is taken captive, forced to serve an elite from the other side and discovers there is a connection.

Roth also talked how it felt to see her "Divergent" series translated to the big screen.

When she's not writing books, Roth supports her husband's new passion - his restaurant - "Income Tax" in Edgewater!!

"Carve the Mark" is now available.

Meet Roth at her book signing
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Glencoe Central School, 620 Greenwood Ave., Glencoe

For more information contact The Book Stall at 847-446-8880
http://www.thebookstall.com/roth

Watch the official book trailer:
http://www.carvethemarkbooks.com/videos/

Veronica Roth website:
http://veronicarothbooks.com/

Income Tax Bar website:
http://www.incometaxbar.com/
Related Topics:
entertainmentbooksWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Designer Eddie Ross says hot trend turns old into new
Alessi presents 'In The Kitchen': Krystal Metcalfe
franklyHANK: Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin ...Oh My!
Ji What a Find: Bad Hunter
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Video store that only sells VHS copies of 'Jerry Maguire' opens
Real bear behind Winnie the Pooh revealed to be a girl
Could Lady Gaga perform from the roof of NRG?
franklyHANK: Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin ...Oh My!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself
Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's tourism jewels
New photos show severity of machete attack that left woman with 46 cuts on head
Woman dies after silicone injection
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Man fatally shot in car in Homan Square
H&R Block employee pistol-whipped by robber, police say
Show More
Norovirus confirmed cause of widespread St. Charles school stomach virus
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Cat found shot with arrow through body
Aldermen want $17M in unclaimed property tax rebates to help stop violence
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Subway shop in Chatham
More News
Top Video
Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out: 'She will always be my mom'
Mother charged after girl, 5, accidentally shoots herself
Firefighter falls 20 feet while battling Austin blaze
Aurora brothers welcome 1st children on same day
More Video