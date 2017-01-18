'Divergent' author Veronica Roth talks about new book 'Carve the Mark'

Chicagoan Veronica Roth, the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the "Divergent" series, talked about her latest book titled "Carve the Mark."It's the first of two books that takes us to planets far away and explores the trouble between warring people. One is taken captive, forced to serve an elite from the other side and discovers there is a connection.Roth also talked how it felt to see her "Divergent" series translated to the big screen.When she's not writing books, Roth supports her husband's new passion - his restaurant - "Income Tax" in Edgewater!!"Carve the Mark" is now available.WHEN: 7 p.m. WednesdayWHERE: Glencoe Central School, 620 Greenwood Ave., GlencoeFor more information contact The Book Stall at 847-446-8880Watch the official book trailer:Veronica Roth website:Income Tax Bar website: