DLOW performs his new Christmas song, "Christmas Shimmy"

He talked about his life since he was on the show the last time and he's back with a new Christmas dance song called "Christmas Shimmy," which is fun for all ages and gives your family a dance to do together. It is featured on the Musical.ly and Thriller apps.
DLOW showed us the dance moves and we all get in the Christmas spirit and dance to it!
Christmas Shimmy (Dance Tutorial)
Christmas Shimmy (Dance Video)
