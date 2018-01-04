  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
COMINGUPROSES

Does age matter? Arie reflects on night 1 as 'The Bachelor

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Arie Luyendyk Jr. about his first night inside "Bachelor Mansion" and his first impressions of the women.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The first night inside "Bachelor Mansion" can be very overwhelming. Arie Luyendyk Jr. met 29 beautiful, smart and successful women. So which woman's entrance was his favorite?

"My favorite though was the Maquel with the Indy car, because hey, I drove Indy cars," Arie said.


Another notable entrance was by 22-year-old Bekah, who made her entrance in a cherry red classic Mustang convertible. Many in "Bachelor Nation" were wondering if Arie found her age shocking and why there were so many contestants under age 30 for this 36-year-old "Bachelor."

"I never told the producers that I'd like to stay in a specific age range and with Bekah, I didn't know how old she was and I didn't even really think of that as a factor, so I was just really trying to get to know her," Arie said.

Chelsea, a single mother, put herself out there by getting the first bit of one-on-one time with Arie, but then going back to him for a second conversation as the night went on. Some women hadn't even had one conversation yet, so that was very controversial.

"I think it was a bold move and I think that she really put herself out there and I appreciated it and I feel like, I feel that in that moment it was a good decision," Arie said.

So will this season end with a proposal, only time will tell. Our "Bachelor," however, says that was always his goal.

"For me, I definitely wanted this to end in a proposal and after that first night I was very hopeful," Arie said.

Don't miss the next episode of "The Bachelor" Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentarie luyendyk jr.the bachelorbachelorABCcominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Arie takes the driver's seat as 'The Bachelor'
Who will Arie pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
Meet 'The Bachelor,' Arie Luyendyk Jr.
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Jeopardy' on hold while Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery
HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child
'Jeopardy!' contestant loses $3K after mispronouncing song title
Logan Paul, blogger, apologizes for Suicide Forest video of body
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Park Ridge police: Tow truck involved in at least 14 hit-and-runs
Bomb cyclone forces flight cancellations at Chicago airports
It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
'Jeopardy' on hold while Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery
Cause of Naperville house fire under investigation
Car plows into Winnetka nail salon
CPD First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro to retire in February
Clara's Place boss speaks out after abrupt shutdown
Show More
Woman killed, man found dead in downtown Lake Forest ID'd
Lake effect snow, cold blast Northwest Indiana
Group calls for special prosecutor in fatal CPD shooting
Boy, 4, discovered living in closet had meth in system, police say
CHILLING VIDEO: Mom confesses to killing 5-year-old daughter
More News
Top Video
Group calls for special prosecutor in fatal CPD shooting
City takes landlords to court for failing to provide residents heat
It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
190 North State Street celebrates 100 years
More Video