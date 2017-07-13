ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Waffle House

(Facebook)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Employees at a Charlotte Waffle House got an unexpected surprise late Wednesday night.

Actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg posted a photo on his Facebook page of his check at Waffle House for $82.60, with a $2,000 tip!


"My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!" Walhberg wrote in the post.

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live with the employees.


In the video, the singer handed out tickets to his New Kids on the Block Charlotte show for Thursday night.

New Kids on the Block performed in Raleigh on Tuesday night.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttippingfeel goodgood newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emmy nominations 2017
Reese Witherspoon and more react to Emmy nominations
Mike Greenberg and Matt McGorry talk about 'Battle of the Network Stars'
franklyHANK: "Something Rotten" & Emmy Nominations
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Flood concerns continue as Des Plaines River continues to rise
Illinois teen posts 'I love you so much' after allegedly killing mom
Lawyer: Man makes confession in case of 4 missing men
Jose Quintana goes from White Sox to Cubs
Funeral home shut down after 15 unrefrigerated bodies found
Pastor gets 15 years for raping girls in church basement
ATM customers get 'help me' notes from along with cash
Show More
Sheriff: Man sneaks into tent, stabs man at north suburban campground
Stores join with county leaders to fight sweetened beverage tax
3 charged after Joliet fire kills 2 women, baby
Woman stabbed outside Jefferson Park Blue Line station
Mom wants apology over McDonald's slide covered in poop
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos