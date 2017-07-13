Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Waffle House

Employees at a Charlotte Waffle House got an unexpected surprise late Wednesday night.Actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg posted a photo on his Facebook page of his check at Waffle House for $82.60, with a $2,000 tip!"My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!" Walhberg wrote in the post.Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live with the employees.In the video, the singer handed out tickets to his New Kids on the BlockNew Kids on the Block performed in Raleigh on Tuesday night.