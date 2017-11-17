ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert

By
Rapper Drake won't tolerate sexual harassment at his shows, and he made that clear to one man in the audience at a venue in Australia Tuesday.

Drake stopped -- mid-performance -- to call out a man in the crowd for groping several women.

"Yo, stop (expletive). If you don't, if you don't stop touching girls, I'm going to come out there and (expletive) you up bro," Drake said, pointing at the man.

The crowd erupted in cheers.

Drake repeated the threat several times during the concert.
