Once again Jimmy Kimmel asked a whole host of celebrities to read mean tweets about themselves for our amusement. And once again those stars were both bemused and aghast at how creatively cruel people on the internet can be.Unlike other editions of "Mean Tweets," this one included a jab from a well-known figure: President Donald Trump.Here are some highlights:"Emma Watson seems like the type of girl who I would be friends with for like 3 days and then get really sick of but not tell her.""Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time. I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face.""Jennifer Aniston is what happens when a bag of flour gets its big break."