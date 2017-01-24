ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Erin Andrews reveals cervical cancer battle

Erin Andrews speaks during the 2015 Kids' Choice Sports Awards show at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday, July 16, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Erin Andrews says she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season, months after winning a lawsuit against a stalker.

The 38-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host tells Sports Illustrated's MMQB she underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Before she was wheeled into the operating room, Andrews says she told her oncologist: "I'm not watching any football games at home. This is (Fox's) Super Bowl year, and I'm not missing the Super Bowl."

She was back on the sidelines five days later. She says her doctor didn't recommend a return to work so soon.

"Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let's just say the doctor didn't recommend that," Andrews says. "But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew."

Andrews says she underwent a second procedure Nov. 1 and was told later that month radiation and chemotherapy would not be needed.

Andrews settled last year with two hotel companies that were found partially to blame for the stalker, who got a hotel room next to hers and posted nude video of her on the internet.

"After the trial everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" Andrews says. "Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but damn it, I am strong, and I can do this.'"
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentdancing with the starserin andrewssportsESPNcancersurgerywomen's health
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Shemekia Copeland prepares for Chicago Voices Concert
Here are the films and people that were predicted to receive Oscar nominations but didn't
Actress Danielle Savre stars in Tyler Perry's "Too close to home"
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago man killed by off-duty Robbins officer was shot in back, autopsy says
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
Miami University student from Gurnee found dead in dorm
Virginia Mother and 2 Young Children Mysteriously Disappear
Chicago murders in January 2017 outpace same period in 2016
Dad shot, killed in front of son during online sale transaction
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash honored with escort
Show More
HS student dies following intramural basketball game
911 dispatcher rescues woman locked in trunk
Streeterville building evacuated due to coolant leak
Teen allegedly extorts thousands from teacher he was having sex with
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
More News
Photos
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
More Photos