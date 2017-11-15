"Escape to Margaritaville" opens at Oriental Theatre

The sounds of the tropics took over downtown Chicago Wednesday night as music icon Jimmy Buffett hit the red carpet for the opening night of "Escape to Margaritaville" at the Oriental Theatre.The new musical features lots of his songs. ABC7's Janet Davies caught up with him before the show."The great thing to me about it is as much time, in the days when nobody knew who I was when I first started playing Chicago I found my audience here. I owe this city a lot and I'm so glad we could bring this show here. It's on the way to Broadway. I couldn't be happier," Buffett said."Escape to Margaritaville" runs through Dec. 2.