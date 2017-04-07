ESPN's 'We the Fans' puts spotlight on Bears fans, not players

ESPN is spotlighting the fans who call Soldier Field section 250 home. They are the stars of an eight-episode docu-series called "We the Fans" that debuts next week.And what a season is it for the cameras to roll. Last year was marked with frustration and despair on the field and the scoreboard."I'm a Bears fan, I grew up in Chicago, I would have loved for them to be great, but as soon as the season started and we saw them going in the tank, as someone involved in this project, I was thrilled they were as bad as they were," said Chad Millman, ESPN editorial director.ESPS hosted the preview at Timothy O'Toole's, where fans got to see their story told in the series for the first time."I had to run down 21 rows, do the first down symbol, run back 21 rows for every first down the Bears accomplished," said Tracy McGrath, the first down girl.Mike Schaefer said he put off his honeymoon so he wouldn't miss a game."I keep saying, I hope that was our rock bottom, I hope it doesn't get worse than that but it definitely added drama for TV," said Schaefer.Sylvia Giacomuzzi said she fought through a divorce to keep her tickets."We really enjoyed going to the Bears games with our kids and family and friends and everything so it was important to me to keep that," said Giacomuzzi.Bears alumni like Mike Ditka and Steve McMichael turn up, but they're not the focus of the series."The roar of the crowd when you walk out of the tunnel and the hair stands up on the back of your neck, it's not just a sound, it's a vibration," said McMichael."We the Fans" debuts on ESPN next Tuesday, April 11th, and continues each Tuesday with 2 new back to back episodes through May 2nd. Episodes will also be available on Watch ESPN starting April 9th.