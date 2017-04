The only five-time heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, made his first appearance on "Windy City LIVE" on Thursday.Holyfield, known as one of the greatest boxers in the world, is going to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in June.He talks about his relationship with boxer, Mike Tyson, and his friendship with boxer, Mike Lee.For more information about Evander Holyfield, please visit: www.evanderholyfield.com/