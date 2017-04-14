Fans celebrate 40 years of 'Star Wars' at Orlando convention

"Star Wars" has been one of the most successful film franchises and pop culture influences in history. This weekend, fans are celebrating 40 years of fun at the annual convention in Orlando.The Force is strong in Orlando as over 50,000 "Star Wars" fans converge at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration to commemorate the pervasive pop-culture phenomenon 40 years in the making."It's for all time, 'Star Wars' is," Evan Greenwood, a fan, said.For over two generations these Jedi, droids, and galactic beings have been the face of the universe, but at the heart, it's the fans."Ever since he was three-years-old, he watched that movie and it was a 40-year-old movie at the time, and he was hooked," Jeffrey Katlein, said.The fans have expanded the universe beyond even George Lucas' wildest dreams with music, cosplay, memorabilia, tattos and even real-world robotics."The idea was simply to do high-adventure film that I loved when I was a kid with meaningful psychological themes," Lucas said.There is something for everyone in the "Star Wars" universe."It connects people, it binds people, it brings the Force together, that's what makes 'Star Wars' fans, 'Star Wars' fans," a fan said.From Padawans to Master Jedis, Wookies to sci-fi rookies, devotees from planetary systems near and far were at the convention to revel in and pay homage to a galaxy that, to them, doesn't feel so far away."Star Wars" is produced by Disney, which is the parent company of ABC 7.