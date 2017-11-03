ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fetty Wap charged with drag racing, DWI

EMBED </>More Videos

Fetty Wap was arrested on drag racing and DWI charges.

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey --
Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested for racing another vehicle on the Gowanus Expressway early Friday, police say.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was spotted by police driving a black 2012 Mercedes CLS AMG westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed just after 1 a.m.

He was clearly racing another vehicle near Hamilton Avenue, according to investigators.

When Fetty was pulled over, police say he handed the officer a suspended New Jersey driver's license.

The officer noticed signs of intoxication and gave the rapper a field sobriety test, where he blew a .09.

He failed another sobriety test at the precinct.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal speed contest, operating a motor vehicle with .08, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle license violation. unsafe lane change, following too close, illegal signal, driving while alcohol impaired, and four counts of a speed violation.

He was charged and will be arraigned in Downtown Brooklyn later Friday
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentfetty waprapperdrag racingdwiNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Veronica Mars' actor Brad Bufanda dies at 34
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Marvel heroes fly through Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man killed in Uptown Starbucks shooting identified
NEW VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop man who allegedly raped 2 teen girls
Entire Houston school district closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Woman, 63, charged with selling heroin in northwest suburbs
Man robs 2 Lincoln Park 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint
'Veronica Mars' actor Brad Bufanda dies at 34
Bowe Bergdahl will receive no prison time, judge rules
Show More
Apple iPhone X on sale
Wheelchair-bound man missing from Far North Side nursing home
Police captain accused of failure to report sex offender husband's noncompliance
Violent videos surface after man accused associates of stealing cocaine
Report: Krispy Kreme owner may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
More News
Top Video
Lobster rolls at Merchandise Mart
Local organization to host mentoring session for young men
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man killed in Uptown Starbucks shooting identified
More Video