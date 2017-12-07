Film critic Richard Roeper on what to spend or save on at box office

The weekend is almost here and that means new movies are hitting theaters. Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by Windy City Live to tell us what to spend or save on at the box office."Darkest Hour" -- Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill in this World War II drama.Trailer:"Wonder Wheel" -- Woody Allen's latest is a period-piece melodrama starring Justin Timberlake, Kate Winslet and Jim Belushi.Trailer:"The Shape of Water" - This Oscar-buzz sci-fi romance film stars Chicago's Michael Shannon, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins.Trailer: