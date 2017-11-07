ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Nothing's more important than family' The final 'Coco' trailer is here!

EMBED </>More Videos

Inspiration can happen at any moment. For Pixar director Lee Unkrich it happened during a visit with his family to Epcot at Walt Disney World in 2011.

The final trailer for Disney-Pixar's new film Coco is all about family, both living and dead.


The film's main character, Miguel, explains how his family celebrates Dia de los Muertos, including his great-grandmother Coco.

Miguel, who is feeling as though he does not fit with his family, winds up on a journey to The Land of the Dead, where he meets his ancestors. Along the way he learns how to be proud of his family while still following his dreams.

See Coco in theaters Nov. 22, and learn more about the visual language of the film in the video above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneypixardiadelosmuertosmoviesmovie news
Load Comments
Related
The colorful symbols of Pixar's 'Coco'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again
2 dances, 2 perfect scores highlight week 8 of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Brad Paisley, John Fogerty honor veterans with concert
'American Idol' premiere date announced
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump: Extreme vetting for Texas shooter would have made 'no difference', 'Chicago is a disaster'
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Bolingbrook police search for hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with church shooter
WARNING: Don't fall for this Netflix email scam
Texas church shooting: Air Force admits fault in reporting gunman's past crimes
Chicago River's two-tone color caused by rain, officials say
Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again
Show More
Men who tried to save driver return to lay flowers at triple-fatal crash site
Police seek help identifying woman who walked into NW Side hospital
Police rescue man trapped in Marengo fire
Driver sought in Avalon Park hit-and-run that killed 40-year-old man
Lawyer Under Fire
More News
Top Video
Trump: Extreme vetting for Texas shooter would have made 'no difference', 'Chicago is a disaster'
Police rescue man trapped in Marengo fire
Bolingbrook police search for hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2
Texas church shooting: Air Force admits fault in reporting gunman's past crimes
More Video