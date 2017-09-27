ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"Five Guys Named Moe" extends Chicago run until Oct. 15

'Five Guys Named Moe' continues its run in Chicago through Oct. 15. (WLS)

"Five Guys Named Moe" is a lively musical tribute to the hit songs of saxophonist and songwriter Louis Jordan. On Wednesday, the stars -- Darrian Ford (Little Moe), James Earl Jones II (Eat Moe), Eric Andrews Lewis (No Moe), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Four-Eyed Moe) and Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Big Moe) - visited the ABC7 studio.

"Five Guys Named Moe" introduces Nomax: a broke, newly single guy singing the blues late into the night. Suddenly, five unexpected friends - Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe - emerge from his radio to help ease his broken heart.

Pioneering musician Louis Jordan's new approach to jazz paved the way for rock and roll in the 1950s. The show was just extended until Oct. 15.

Tickets: $44 - $74
Court Theatre

5535 S. Ellis Ave., Chicago
For more information, visit: www.courttheatre.org
