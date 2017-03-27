Holy Shiplap! Waco's most famous couple is launching a new show on HGTV.The couple announced on Instagram Thursday, they're launching a new series called "Behind the Design.""Behind the Design" will focus more on each "Fixer Upper" project, giving fans an inside scoop on how Joanna came up with many of the design decisions and elements seen on the show.HGTV's website described the show as, "Joanna will share detailed insider insights on the design strategies, decorating and staging of the individual home-makeovers featured in the main series. Each half-hour episode will focus on Joanna's design process from one Fixer Upper renovation."The show is currently in production. A sneak peek will air after the season four finale on March 28. The new half-hour show will premiere sometime in 2017.Joanna posted a video to her Instagram page in which she talked a little more about it.